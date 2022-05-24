Besigye arrested in downtown Kampala

Political activist Dr Kizza Besigye on Tuesday eluded security operatives at his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District and made his way to downtown Kampala before he was intercepted at Arua Park.

The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president showed up in city centre paralyzing business as people cheered him.

He arrived in the city centre with megaphones mounted on his car, calling on people to "wake up and protest the skyrocketing commodity prices and and what he described as the stupid succession birthday.”

"We need to fight this war and make sure that the crisis of high prices is dealt with," Dr Besigye shouted from his car as the people cheered him.

He mission was, however, cut short when police surrounded his car and pulled him out.

By the time of filing this story, the four-time presidential contender had been whisked away to the Central Police Station in Kampala.

This is the fourth time Dr Besigye is being arrested over his renewed protests over the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

WATCH: Crowds cheer political activist Dr @kizzabesigye1 shortly before his arrest at Arua Park in Kampala city centre on May 24, 2022.#MonitorUpdates

🎥@abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/qLzi6s97H3 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 24, 2022









EARLIER: Military deployed as political activist, @kizzabesigye1 protests skyrocketing commodity prices and 'succession plan' while standing on top of his car in downtown Kampala.https://t.co/ZbJIGTNo36#MonitorUpdates

📸 @abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/WrTRKcOnoe — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 24, 2022