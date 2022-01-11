Prime

Bishop asks parents to take pregnant girls to other schools

Bishop James Williams Ssebaggala during a fundraising for the Mukono Pensions House in Mukono Town on January 9, 2022. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale  &  Jessica Sabano

  • The bishop insists that pregnant girls are bad examples to other learners.

The Mukono Diocese Bishop, the Rt Rev James Williams Ssebaggala, has advised parents whose girls are either pregnant or breastfeeding to take them elsewhere but not in church-founded schools.

