Bishop Stuart University finalist found dead in guild residence

Police in Mbarara are investigating the circumstances under which a Bishop Stuart University (BSU) student in Kakooba, Mbarara died at the Guild President’s residence on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Christopher Nahabwe, 28, was a final year student of Bachelor of Information and Technology who was waiting for the final exams on August 23.

According to the Mbarara District Police Commander, Mr Emmanuel Bwambale, the deceased was last seen by his colleagues on Monday night when he was drunk before finding him dead at 7pm on Tuesday at the guild president’s residence.

“It is alleged that on August 1, Nahabwe was seen very drunk, as he entered the room to rest. On Tuesday evening, he was found dead in his bed at 7pm but the cause of his death is not yet established,” he said.

Mr Bwambale said they have started investigating the matter and a full report regarding the incident will be provided later.

Mr Gerald Tibeijuka, a friend to the deceased and a resident of Alliance cell, Kakoba Division described the situation as shocking because the deceased was very healthy.

“I was a year ahead of him and I am shocked to hear the news about his death this morning. I was able to meet him last week in a hangout around town and we exchanged greetings, I didn’t know it was my last time to see him,” he said on Wednesday.

BSU public relations officer, Ms Rose Rwankore, said the student started taking too much alcohol because of the family issues that were stressing him up.

“The only thing he told us recently was that he has been dealing with family issues that have been stressing him so much something that could have pushed him to drink alcohol,” she said.

She added: “His friends helped him access the guild residence from the bar where he was drinking alcohol because he was too drunk to support himself and he slept there. We found him lying dead moments later.”