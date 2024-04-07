Bishop urges exercises for healthier living

The Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese Lawrence Mukasa has urged the people in the greater Luweero areas to embrace the routine physical fitness exercises as one way of ensuring healthier living.

“We are fortunate that we have such a day as the Kabaka birthday run where many people are able to exercise. The physical fitness exercise should not wait for a single day in the year but should be routine,” he said at the flagging of the Kabaka birthday run in Luweero Town on April 7.

It is good to keep our respective bodies active through physical fitness exercises, but we should also not lose track about the theme of the 2024 Kabaka birthday run. We are raising awareness about the HIV/AIDS pandemic that is still a big challenge in our midst despite the spirited fight to have the disease eliminated in our Country. Bishop Mukasa pointed out reports about the high cases of defilement in the area where Luweero is leading according to recent reports compiled by the police.

“Our children are not safe. Defilement cases put Luweero in the bad light. We need to reflect on all the evils that are escalating the spread of HIV/AIDS and also ensure that our children are safe from acts of defilement,” the bishop adds.

Mr Nassur Gaddafi, a member of the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC), Katikamu North MP Mr Denis Ssekabira, Luweero District Woman MP Ms Brenda Nabukenya rallied the youth to embrace the physical fitness exercises but also take the HIV/AIDS awareness message as a serious matter.

Buganda Kingdom Bulemeezi Chief (Kangawo) Mr Ronald Mulondo said Bulemezi said the HIV/AIDS awareness campaign in Luweero comes at a time when the recent police criminal report for the years 2023 implicates the men in defilement cases.

“It is sad that our men in the Luweero area lead in the defilement acts in the Country. This is a bad picture that must be addressed. We cannot stop HIV/AIDS in our respective communities when we have evil practices. The men should be the custodians of morals in our respective society,” he said.

Hundreds of residents participated in the Kabaka birthday run for the year 2024 in Luweero. The participants in Luweero were flagged off at the KALUDO building in Luweero Town and crowned the run at Butuntumula Subcounty headquarters.