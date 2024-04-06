Kabaka delegates Nnaalinya to flag off his birthday run

The Kabaka (king of Buganda) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has delegated the Nnaalinya Lubuga (princess royal), Dr Agnes Nabaloga to flag off the 2024 his birthday run at Mengo Palace tomorrow.

The monarch, according to Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, left the country on March 21 to Europe for an interface with his medical handlers and has not been able to return in time for the birthday run aimed at raising funds and awareness in the campaign against the spread of HIV/AIDs.

The Kabaka (king of Buganda) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II (in a cap) flags off last year's birthday run. PHOTO/ FILE

“Kabaka is expected to return home as soon as his medical handlers are through with their exercises. I talked to Kabaka and he was pleased to know that many people, including President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament, religious leaders and opposition leaders are taking part in the campaign,” he said.

Over 100,000 Kabaka people are expected to take part in the annual event that is aimed at combating the spread of the virus

The run is expected to commence at 6am with runners competing in 5, 10 and 21 kilometres.

Katikkiro Mayiga confirmed Kabaka’s directive while addressing the media following an engagement meeting with Kedi Foundation Uganda at Bulange Mengo.

“The Kabaka has designated Nnaalinya Lubuga to flag off Kabaka’s subjects in his absence,” he said.

He added that the Kabaka was hopeful that the kingdom’s mission of eradicating HIV/AIDs was achievable if all Ugandans comply with the advice rendered by the medical personnel.

“The Kabaka has called upon all of us to participate in the run tomorrow in order to realise this goal,” he said.

Mr Steven Kedi, the Executive Director of Kedi Foundation said that it’s their duty as leaders to join the cause and support the Buganda Kingdom in the fight against HIV.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga (right in spects) breaks the news about the Kabaka's delegation of Nnaalinya Lubuga, Agnes Nabaloga as she will represent his Majesty, the Kabaka ROnald Muwenda Mutebi II to flag off runners tomorrow in Lubiri, Mengo as he celebrates his 69th birthday. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI