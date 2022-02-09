Bobi Wine decries torture at EU summit in Brussels

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine addresses a group of Socialists and Democrats of the European Parliament. PHOTO/COURTESY



By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • For Uganda, he cited torture; abuse of human rights, failed institutions; lack of rule of law and democracy as the major issues affecting the country.

Torture took centre stage yesterday as the  National Unity Platform (NUP) party president, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, addressed the fifth Annual Africa Week Conference on Socialists in Brussels, Belgium.

