Torture has no place in a modern democracy

Some of the suspects who were arrested after the Kasese killings display their wounds in the Jinja Magistrate’s Court on December 14, 2016. The suspects say they were tortured by security. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Torture
  • Our view:  Certainly we cannot take this direction. We have courts that we feel should be competent enough to handle cases instead of subjecting citizens to torture and then pretend to arraign them before courts of law.

The weekend closed with a chilling story aired on, NTV Uganda, of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija’s torture while in detention.  The writer was picked by security operatives on December 28 from his house in the city outskirts and held incommunicado for more than aweek before he was produced in court and charged with offensive communication. 

