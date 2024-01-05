Bombs detonated as army helicopter crash victim buried

Uganda’s army bomb squad Friday evening detonated explosives as a civilian military helicopter crash victim was buried in Ntoroko District amid tight security.

Civilian John Mukidi was killed when the UPDF helicopter gunship crashed into his house in Nyamisigiri Village on the border of Kabarole and Ntoroko districts on Tuesday.

On January 5, attendance at his funeral was highly restricted as UPDF servicemen discharged bombs littered in the area following the helicopter gunship crash that killed him and 2 soldier occupants of the aircraft that was headed towards DR Congo to pacify the restive East African region of militants.

The crash site had been under security cordon and restricted access since Tuesday.

“The bomb disposal team, currently at the crash site, is expected to complete the removal and detonation of all explosives by the end of Saturday to allow the community access their area,” said serviceman Col Godfrey Kyomuhendo, who represented the UPDF at Mukidi’s burial.

He emphasized the army’s dedication to ensuring safety saying: "Our team is working hard to remove all the bombs because we want the people to return to the area when the place is secure."

Meanwhile, Mukidi was laid to rest at his ancestral home, approximately 2 kilometers away from where his funeral service was held. UPDF facilitated transportation of Mukidi’s body as he earned his last respect towards his final resting place.

Selected –few- individuals were allowed to his burial ground amid suspicion of bombs off the crashed aircraft being in the neighborhoods.

UPDF offered Shs5million to Mukidi's widow Mary Kajajabi for burial expenses and additional support of Shs2.4million to rent a house and buy food for at least six months. Mukidi is also survived by at least 10 children.

UPDATE: The coffin of civilian John Mukidi is carried, and later lowered in a grave on January 5, 2024 at his ancestral Nyamisigiri Village home.



Funeral attendance was highly restricted as UPDF servicemen detonated bombs littered in the area after a military helicopter gunship… pic.twitter.com/41C6pwgnPF — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) January 5, 2024

By press time on Friday, helicopter debris was still at the crash site, surrounded by what appeared to be explosives or their fragments.

"We are now happy because since Tuesday we have not been sleeping; bombs were not yet detonated. But since they have started removing them, we are now safe,” Nyamisingiri Village resident Agnes Asiimwe told Monitor.