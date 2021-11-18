Prime

Bombs: Vendors ordered off streets as victims make losses

Shattered glass windows and doors of Absa Bank offices on Jubilee Insurance building on Parliament Avenue in Kampala City yesterday.PHOTOS/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Amos Ngwomoya  &  Damali Mukhaye



Authorities note that it is for the vendors’ safety to vacate since bombers target crowded areas.

As security steps up vigilance in Kampala, the Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Hudu Hussein, yesterday ordered vendors to immediately vacate all city streets and shift their merchandise to gazetted city markets.

