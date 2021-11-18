Prime

Why ADF is targeting Uganda

A police breakdown truck tows a vehicle that was damaged by the explosion on Parliament Avenue in Kampala City on November 17, 2021. The death count from Tuesday’s twin blasts in the heart of the city has risen to seven, following an overnight death. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • ADF is based in the mineral-rich North Kivu province and it has thrived due to lack of effective control by Kinshasa, according to experts familiar with regional security.
  • ADF, a Ugandan-born rebel group, which has since morphed into a terrorist group, has carried out attacks in Uganda since the early 1990s.

Uganda’s intelligence and security agencies have cited three possible motivations for the back-to-back bomb attacks in Uganda that they blame on the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a designated terror group.
Officials intimated that they are investigating leads that ADF intends to establish a caliphate run on Sharia law and another possibility that a foreign state is sponsoring the group to cause mayhem to sabotage Uganda’s economy.

