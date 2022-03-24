Budaka man commits suicide in shrine after killing wife - Police

Police in Budaka District have recovered a body of a 38-year-old woman allegedly hacked to death by her husband before he also committed suicide.

It’s reported that Yolamu Mudu, 60, a traditional healer and resident of Dalatau Village, Nabugalo Parish, Kameruka Sub County in Budaka District, committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife, Rose Gimbo,38, on rainy Wednesday evening.

Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, said Gimbo’s body which was found lying in a pool of blood had several deep cuts on the head, waist and back.

“Her right hand was also shattered. The husband was found dangling on a rope in a shrine at his home,” she said.

According to police, Mudu’s hands were soaked in blood.

Neighbors told police the couple had been embroiled in a longstanding land dispute, with Gimbo accusing Mudu of selling part of their family land without her knowledge and neglecting their children.

“They told us that the suspect and his wife had domestic wrangles over family land. So we suspect it was the motive of the killings,” the police spokesperson said.

Ms Irene Nagawa, a neighbor said:”We tried to advise the woman to quit the abusive relationship given the regular fights they had but she didn’t take heed. It is sad that the two are now dead yet their problem could have been sorted if they had sought advice from local leaders, religious leaders and elders.”

Statistics compiled each year by different organisations and the police show that women bear the brunt of domestic violence in Uganda.

Violence against women is widespread in Uganda, according to police.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is perceived as one of the complex social phenomenon especially given the social structures and processes that reinforce its occurrence.

The Uganda Police Annual Crime report 2020 raises a concern over the increase of domestic violence cases. For example, the report indicates that 17,664 cases of domestic violence were reported to police compared to 13,693 reported in 2019, giving a 29 percent increase.