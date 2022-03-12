Man captured on phone camera beating wife arrested

Video grab: In the video recording that has since gone viral and attracted condemnation from several social media users, the man who police have identified as Julius Matovu, is seen violently pulling his wife’s hair before he strikes her to the ground with fists and kicks. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

In the under one-minute video footage that was captured by another man who appears to be an acquaintance of the couple, the victim who police identified as Esther Nasaka is heard crying and pleading with Matovu to stop assaulting her

A 32-year-old man who was captured on a phone camera beating up his 22-year-old wife has been arrested after a video recording of the incident went viral on social media.

