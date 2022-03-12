Man captured on phone camera beating wife arrested

A 32-year-old man who was captured on a phone camera beating up his 22-year-old wife has been arrested after a video recording of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video recording that has since gone viral and attracted condemnation from several social media users, the man who police have identified as Julius Matovu, is seen violently pulling his wife’s hair before he strikes her to the ground with fists and kicks. In the under one-minute video footage that was captured by another man who appears to be an acquaintance of the couple, the victim who police identified as Esther Nasaka is heard crying and pleading with Matovu to stop assaulting her.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said Saturday that the assault happened on Thursday (March 10, 2022), when Nasaka was called by the husband to pick her clothes from Kyebando Erisa, a Kampala suburb.

“The horrific incident happened on March 10,.2022 when Nasaka was called by the husband to come pick her clothes from Kyebando Erisa opposite Hormisdallen Nursery and Primary School. The couple picked a quarrel and the woman was then assaulted by the man,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Matovu was arrested the following day and he’s currently detained at Kanyanya Police Station.

Ms Nasaka’s statement was recorded and the video footage from the assault exhibited.

“He will be arraigned in courts of law as soon as investigations are complete,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Violence against women is widespread in Uganda.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is perceived as one of the complex social phenomenon especially given the social structures and processes that reinforce its occurrence.

The Uganda Police Annual Crime report 2020 raises a concern over the increase of domestic violence cases. For example, the report indicates that 17,664 cases of domestic violence were reported to police compared to 13,693 reported in 2019, giving a 29 percent increase.

