Buganda Kingdom pledges support to new Namirembe Bishop

Buganda Kingdom will continue its historical support to Namirembe as the diocese receives its new leader, deputy Katikkiro (premier), Mr Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa, has affirmed.

Mr Nsibirwa who doubles as Minister for finance of the Buganda Kingdom made the remarks during a visit by the Bishop-elect Venerable Canon Moses Banja, to Buganda Kingdom headquarters at Bulange Mengo on Tuesday.

Ven Can Banja will be consecrated as the 6th Bishop of Namirembe Diocese on December 10 at Namirembe Cathedral. He was elected by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda which sat at St Stephen's Cathedral Naluwerere in East Busoga Diocese on November 20.

Mr Nsibirwa said that given the ties Buganda Kingdom has with the Anglican faith and being the seat of the Namirembe Diocese, it is their duty to support the Bishop-elect.

“You cannot separate Buganda Kingdom from Namirembe Diocese because we have been moving together for so some good time. We are ready to support you and welcome you whenever you need help for the betterment of the church and the Buganda Kingdom,” he said.

He urged the Bishop-elect to reach out to leaders instead of channelling advice in public forums.

Mr Nsibirwa also urged Bishop Banja to work with all the Anglicans across the country because his leadership does not end at Namirembe diocese.

Ven Can Banja said that Namirembe Diocese and Buganda Kingdom are the same because they work together in matters regarding the leadership of their respective institutions.