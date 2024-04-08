Buganda raises Shs2.4b from Kabaka run

Buganda Kingdom has realised Shs2.4 billion from Kabaka’s 11th annual Birthday Run 2024. The collections are aimed at raising awareness against HIV/Aids.

According to Mengo, this year’s edition attracted 120,000 participants who bought kits worth Shs2.4 billion.

The 120,000 kits reflect an increment from last year’s initiative, where 100,000 kits were sold. Each kit went for Shs20,000. Government officials and agencies also offered cash contributions.

In an interview with Monitor, Buganda Minister of Information and Spokesperson Israel Kazibwe Kitooke said the Run targets the HIV fight and empowering the girl child.

Related Bishop urges exercises for healthier living National

“Other partners such as Airtel Uganda, UNAIDS, and I&M Bank Uganda, too, made donations to which we are grateful. We also received individual donations,” Mr Kazibwe said without going into specifics of the donations.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II was unable to attend the Run for the first time. However, Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro (Prime Minister) Charles Peter Mayiga, said the Kabaka travelled to Europe on March 21, for doctors’ appointments.

“Further tests and evaluation of his ongoing treatment were needed. Unfortunately, this coincided with the marathon date, and he was unable to return in time. He will be back once his doctors have completed their work,” Mr Mayiga said.

On the eve of the Run, Mr Mayiga announced that Kabaka’s sister Nnaalinya Lubuga Agnes Nabaloga was the official representative at the event.

Buganda Kingdom Princes Nnaalinya Lubuga Agnes Nabaloga and other kingdom officials officially flag of the 11th edition of the Kabaka’s Birthday Run at Lubiri, Mengo, in Kampala on April 7, 2024. The marathon was aimed at raising funds to fight the spread of HIV/Aids. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

In Kabaka’s message delivered by Ms Nabaloga at the Buganda Kingdom headquarters in Mengo, he urged men to get tested to know their status. For those with HIV/Aids, he asked them to seek treatment.

“Men are the stars in the fight against HIV/Aids. I would like each and everyone, especially men, to get tested,” he said.

Yesterday’s Kabaka Birthday Run was under the theme: “Men against HIV/Aids to save the girl child.” This aligns with UNAIDS’ goal of ending HIV/Aids by 2030. This year’s theme also resonates deeply with Kabaka’s role as a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for East and Southern Africa since 2012.

Statistics show that men are less likely to be diagnosed with HIV compared to women.

The 21-kilometre race roared to life at 7:21 am after Ms Nabaloga flagged it off. Soon after, the 10km and the 5km races followed suit.

Mr Mayiga commended the participants for their support and encouraged them to work together for the kingdom’s continued success.

“People from all walks of life have contributed to this Run. Through everyone’s participation, we will achieve victory,” he said.

Satellite runs were also held in various sub-county headquarters such as in Jinja and Mbarara cities, and abroad.

More than a run

While the Kabaka Birthday Run emphasises physical well-being, it also recognises the importance of sexual and reproductive health.

Free HIV testing at the venue served as a crucial reminder of prevention and early diagnosis.

The Managing Director of Nation Media Group – Uganda (NMG-U), Ms Susan Nsibirwa, highlighted the role of awareness in combating HIV/Aids.

“Events like this raise public awareness about sexual health issues. With continued education about the dangers and available solutions, we can work together to end this disease,” she said.

The NMG-U actively supported the Run by promoting it across the platforms, including NTV-Uganda, Daily Monitor, KFM, Spark TV, and online channels.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, stressed the importance of leadership by example.

“It’s our responsibility as leaders to take part in such initiatives. This year’s theme, rallying men to fight HIV/Aids, is a credible cause. Kabaka’s call to action is why we participated,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga (right), shares a moment with the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi (centre), and Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko during the annual Kabaka Birthday Run in Kampala on April 7, 2024. PHOTO/MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

He highlighted the availability of medication and the possibility of living a long life with proper care, despite having HIV.

“I join the kingdom in urging the public to prioritise their health. We, as a country, initially failed to adequately address the HIV pandemic when it emerged in the 1980s, allowing the virus to spread. Thankfully, we’re now actively fighting it,” he said.

Strong partnerships

Mr David Birungi, the public relations manager at Airtel Uganda, said this was part of their wider cooperate social responsibilty.

“The Kabaka Birthday Run allows us to engage people, highlight the importance of testing, and encourage responsible decisions,” he added.

Mr Sam Ntulume, the executive director of I&M Bank Uganda, emphasised the event’s broader purpose.

“This Run isn’t just about crossing the finish line. It’s about fostering connections, promoting well-being, and leaving a positive footprint for a healthier future,” Mr Ntulume said.

The Run offered free HIV testing at the venue, co-organised by the Uganda Aids Commission, Makerere University-John Hopkins University (MUJHU) Research Collaboration, and Rubaga Hospital.

The urgency of the fight against HIV/Aids in Uganda is underscored by statistics. With around 1,000 new infections reported weekly among young people aged 15-25, a call to action was clear.

The run weaved through Lubiri’s historic grounds, passing through the King’s Mengo Palace, Bulange, Mengo Hospital, Kabaka’s Lake, and Lubaga Cathedral.