Bukedea LC5 by-election: NRM supporters accuse party of imposing flag bearer
What you need to know:
- Mr Tychicus Ebukalin who has withdrawn from the party to contest as an independent also contends that the decision to go to Kampala to choose a candidate for the people of Bukedea undermines the voice of local party supporters.
A section of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters in Bukedea District have accused the party top organ of fielding a weak candidate in the race to replace the late district chairman in the forthcoming by-election.
Many have doubted the capabilities of Ms Mary Akol and the process it took to endorse her as the party flag bearer with some prominent party members now defecting to contest as independents in a bid to mount a challenge to her candidature which they deem as ‘imposed’.
“We had our choice but without following the will of people, the party has brought in a flag bearer we consider too weak to stand and represent the interests of the people of Bukedea,” a supporter from Kabarwa Sub County who did not want to be named said in a view that currently resonates among many NRM supporters.
The NRM on May 16, handed over the flag to the current district vice chairperson, Akol as its candidate in a ceremony held at St. Theresa Senior Secondary School Okunguro.
The function was attended by the party vice chairperson, Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, party electoral commission chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, the party deputy Secretary General, Rose Namayanja, head of mobilization at the party secretariat, Ms Rosemary Sseninde and the party Vice Chairperson Eastern Mike Mukula.
Mr Kigongo in his speech that day commended the people of Bukedea for their discipline and accepting the advice of unity.
“I am very happy with the people of Bukedea District for listening to the guidance of our National Chairman (President Yoweri Museveni).
The decision to hand Akol the flag followed a position agreed upon by a section of party leaders who had travelled a week earlier to State House Entebbe to meet with President Museveni.
They include; Loyce Akol the daughter of the late chairman Moses Olemukan who had earlier been tipped by many to replace her father; also endorsed for the seat by Vice President Jessica Alupo and local government minister Raphael Magyezi during the burial of her late father.
Others were Moses Alutia, the district councilor Kolir Sub County, musician Johnson Emong Otinga, former Kachumbala Sub County district councilor George William Atum, Simon Ongura former district youth chairperson, Pharmacist Sam Opeto and Michael Ongole the district NRM chairperson.
However, party supporters have expressed discontent with the procedure and choice of Ms Akol saying she is weak and only being imposed on them.
“The issue of only a few people travelling to Kampala to decide on our behalf without consulting us is not proper. We want to reserve the power of choosing people who govern us,” Mr Opolot, the son of Omaido from Takaramiam village in Kabarwa Sub County said.
Mr Tychicus Ebukalin who has withdrawn from the party to contest as an independent also contends that the decision to go to Kampala to choose a candidate for the people of Bukedea undermines the voice of local party supporters.
“The party only later held the party conference at the district to rubber stamp a decision arrived by a few people,” Mr Ebukalin said.
Veteran politician David Steven Omagor blamed the party leaders in the district for sidelining supporters.
“The problem in Bukedea is that there are people who think they can make decisions for others,” he said.
However, speaking on a weekly political talk show at Mama Bukedea radio on Saturday, NRM candidate Akol refuted claims that she was drawn into the race by individuals.
“I am not dragged into a race like luggage. I’m in this race to fulfill the will of the late (Moses Olemukan) that’s why I am here to complete his projects,” she said.
The NRM deputy Secretary-General, Rose Namayanja told delegates on Tuesday that the decision to front Akol was arrived at by all area MPs.
Who did Bukedea NRM want on the ballot
Following the death of Mr Moses Olemukan in December last year, many voters in Bukedea District wanted his daughter Loyce Akiror to step into the footsteps of her father to carry on his legacy.
Akiror had during the burial of her late father declared her intention to replace her father and had since moved in the district to consult with voters. The sympathy vote aside, majority of Bukedea voters appear to have noticed qualities of a good leader in Akiror during that short time.
However, soon after the electoral commission recently released the road map for the Bukedea LC5 by-election, her boyfriend John Bosco Otim was arrested and put in prison over allegations of operating an illegal health facility. Voters in Bukedea saw this as a ploy to intimidate Akiror out of the race. A week later, she was part of the team that met president Museveni in Entebbe where she withdrew her candidature.
Sources who attended the meeting at State House say she held a private meeting with the president for about 20 minutes before returning to declare before others that she had withdrawn from the race.
Stiff challenge from party ‘defectors
The discontent among party supporters has meanwhile led prominent party members to pick nomination forms to contest as independents; this is likely to shake up the NRM support in the district dominated by the ruling party in past elections.
Notable among party members who have quit the party and so far picked forms to contest as independents include; former district speaker Tychicus Ebukalin, consultant and veteran politician David Steven Omagor but the number is likely to rise as nomination for the candidates is slated for June 6.
“In the first place the person we are replacing was holding the LC5 seat as an independent so there is no point fighting to be flag bearer,” Mr Ebukalin said.
Elections to fill the Bukedea LC5 seat shall be held on June 14 following the death of Olemukan in December 2022.