Bukedea LC5 by-election: NRM supporters accuse party of imposing flag bearer

A section of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters in Bukedea District have accused the party top organ of fielding a weak candidate in the race to replace the late district chairman in the forthcoming by-election.

Many have doubted the capabilities of Ms Mary Akol and the process it took to endorse her as the party flag bearer with some prominent party members now defecting to contest as independents in a bid to mount a challenge to her candidature which they deem as ‘imposed’.

“We had our choice but without following the will of people, the party has brought in a flag bearer we consider too weak to stand and represent the interests of the people of Bukedea,” a supporter from Kabarwa Sub County who did not want to be named said in a view that currently resonates among many NRM supporters.

The NRM on May 16, handed over the flag to the current district vice chairperson, Akol as its candidate in a ceremony held at St. Theresa Senior Secondary School Okunguro.

The function was attended by the party vice chairperson, Al Hajji Moses Kigongo, party electoral commission chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, the party deputy Secretary General, Rose Namayanja, head of mobilization at the party secretariat, Ms Rosemary Sseninde and the party Vice Chairperson Eastern Mike Mukula.

Mr Kigongo in his speech that day commended the people of Bukedea for their discipline and accepting the advice of unity.

“I am very happy with the people of Bukedea District for listening to the guidance of our National Chairman (President Yoweri Museveni).

The decision to hand Akol the flag followed a position agreed upon by a section of party leaders who had travelled a week earlier to State House Entebbe to meet with President Museveni.

They include; Loyce Akol the daughter of the late chairman Moses Olemukan who had earlier been tipped by many to replace her father; also endorsed for the seat by Vice President Jessica Alupo and local government minister Raphael Magyezi during the burial of her late father.

Others were Moses Alutia, the district councilor Kolir Sub County, musician Johnson Emong Otinga, former Kachumbala Sub County district councilor George William Atum, Simon Ongura former district youth chairperson, Pharmacist Sam Opeto and Michael Ongole the district NRM chairperson.



However, party supporters have expressed discontent with the procedure and choice of Ms Akol saying she is weak and only being imposed on them.

“The issue of only a few people travelling to Kampala to decide on our behalf without consulting us is not proper. We want to reserve the power of choosing people who govern us,” Mr Opolot, the son of Omaido from Takaramiam village in Kabarwa Sub County said.

Mr Tychicus Ebukalin who has withdrawn from the party to contest as an independent also contends that the decision to go to Kampala to choose a candidate for the people of Bukedea undermines the voice of local party supporters.

“The party only later held the party conference at the district to rubber stamp a decision arrived by a few people,” Mr Ebukalin said.

Veteran politician David Steven Omagor blamed the party leaders in the district for sidelining supporters.

“The problem in Bukedea is that there are people who think they can make decisions for others,” he said.