Museveni cautions Ugandans against politics of malice

President Museveni has cautioned Ugandans against politics of malice and hatred, saying it brings about divisionism.

“I want to advise you political managers to be careful with your tongue if you want to unite the people. I don’t want that type of politics,” Museveni told ruling NRM party leaders from Bukedea District who called on him to resolve a standoff on the party flag bearer for the upcoming Bukedea chairperson LC5 by election.

The race attracted about eight (8) aspirants in NRM alone including; Loyce Akiror who is daughter to the former LCV Moses Olemukan, the current Vice Chairperson of Bukedea Mary Akol, former Kachumbala Sub County councilor George William Atum, Pharmacist Sam Opeto, former Bukedea District youth chairperson Simon Ongura, musician and former Bukedea sub-county chairperson Emong Johnson Otinga, NRM Bukedea chairperson James Michael Ongole and a one Moses Alutya.

President Museveni who is also the NRM National Chairman told the meeting that his success in politics since the 1960s is because he does not engage in politics of malice.

“Therefore, get rid of malice. If I was to have bad plans, Idi Amin’s family would be in exile now but they’re here and are all members of my party,” Museveni said on Thursday at State House Entebbe during a meeting attended by top party leaders.

Top NRM members attend a meeting with President Museveni at State House Entebbe on May 11, 2023 to decide on the ruling party candidate ahead of the Bukedea LCV by-election set for June 14, 2023. PHOTO/HANDOUT

Museveni was also happy to learn that for the good of the party, six out of the eight NRM aspirants were willing to have one candidate, preferably allowing the current Vice Chairperson of Bukedea Akol Mary who is also the acting LC5 Chairman to continue leading the district.

The other basis was that competition for the NRM flag is not healthy in terms of proper use of resources for the remaining short period to the 2026 elections.

However, Akiror, a student at Kampala International University was determined to take on anybody in the race for the party flag, to continue from where her father Olemukan stopped.

Instead, Museveni advised Akiror not to abort her education for politics as he promised to support her finish as well as offer help to her 16 siblings that Olemukan left under her care.

“As a parent and a grandfather, I wouldn’t want to push you into politics before you finish your education. It can be disruptive. If there are people pushing you, it is not fair,” Museveni noted, giving an example of Proscovia Oromait Alengot who at the age of 19 was made to represent the people of Usuk in Parliament but the position disorganized her education.

“Let people not divide us. I want you to forgive me in any way that I have wronged you. You’re my mother and you’ll always remain my mother,” Akiror responded as she thanked Museveni and Parliament Speaker Anita Among for the guidance.

Bukedea RDC William Wilberforce Tukei who was also NRM’s losing flag bearer in the 2021 election expressed willingness to handover the flag to the agreed candidate Akol.

According to the NRM Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi, a district NRM conference will be held next week where Tukei will hand over the flag to Akol.

“For now, Tukei will have to write to the NRM Electoral Commission handing back the party flag, then the EC will write to the NRM Secretary General, and we present in the conference and that’s all,” Odoi explained.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), Bukedea will June 14 elect its new district chairperson.