Busamba row: Defendants ordered to file documents 

The deputy Registrar of Makindye Family Division of the High Court, Mr Samuel Olumo, has ordered the administrators of the late Gabudyeri Lubajja’s estate to file documents.

Mr Richard Semitala and Mr Eustarious Ssegantebuka have been asked to present an memorandum of understanding (MoU) and witness evidence in one week or else Mr Olumo will forward a case in which they are accused of forgery to the judge without them.

The duo, who are grandchildren of the late Lubajja, are battling with relatives led by Ms Josephine Mpamulungi and Ms Teddy Namusoke.

The latter dragged the former to court on March 13, accusing them of fraudulently acquiring letters of administration before they, among others, brought a land dealer, Ms Berna Nakato, on the now disputed 1,044 acres of land.

Mr Ssemitala, who appeared before the deputy registrar yesterday, also accused Ms Mpamulungi of illegally allocating Ms Nakato 150 acres of the disputed land as her salary for surveyed work.

Early March, the court directed the two parties to file joint MoUs and witness evidence by March 26 to guide on how the case will be handled.

Mr Mathias Mulumba, the lawyer representing relatives led by Mpamulungi, said they filed their documents.

“In the witness evidence we filed, there are things we agreed and those we didn’t, including them fraudulently obtaining the letters of administration,” he said.

On May 10, the two parties will reappear before this registrar where they are expected to harmonise the entire process, “and should Semitala and Ssegantebuka’s lawyers fail to file the required documents, the case will be forwarded to the judge for hearing”.