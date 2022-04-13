Busega-Mpigi expressway construction worker shot dead in botched fuel theft

Construction works on the Busega-Mpigi expressway briefly came to a standstill after a security guard stationed at the construction site at Lungala village in Mpigi District shot one of the construction workers who was allegedly found siphoning fuel.

Denis Kasozi, a machine operator attached to China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) Limited was reportedly shot by one of the security guards at the company premises who suspectied him of siphoning fuel from one the trucks in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Kasozi, according to his brother-in-law, Abdallah Bayimba, died on the way to Double Cure clinic in Mpigi Town Council where he was being rushed after the shooting.

“We were briefed by the security guards that Kasozi was found carrying jerrycans in the dark but failed to respond when the guard inquired why he was moving with the jerrycans in the dark hours of Wednesday morning,” he said.

Mpigi police under the Community Liaison Officer, Mr Alex Mutebi that rushed to the scene explained that investigations were ongoing to establish what exactly happened.

Meanwhile, sources from the meeting, including an official from the CCECC said the company management had resolved to meet the burial expenses and payment of three’-month salary to members of the deceased family.

Sources at the company, however, said this was not the first time theft of company items by workers was being registered at Mpigi Police.