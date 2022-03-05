Govt tasks contractor to complete Busega-Mpigi expressway by 2025 

Ms Juliet Ninsiima, a senior socialogist at Unra (3rd right) briefs Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala (2nd left) on the Busega-Mpigi Expressway project during an inspection on March 4, 2022. PHOTO | BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME

  • The 23.7km Expressway project is undertaken by a consortium of Chinese companies including China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the China Railway 19th Bureau Group Company Limited.

The government has extended the contract for Busega-Mpigi Expressway by three more years to enable the contractor to complete construction works.

