'Shs500m sacred tree' finally uprooted

An excavator tries to pull down Nabukalu tree on Thursday evening. Members of Lugave Clan in Buganda Kingdom believe is sacred. Photo | Brian Adams Kesiime

By  BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

  • The tree was sitting on 0.083-acre piece of land belonging to Lugave (Pangolin) Clan in the Buganda Kingdom and clan members used to visit the site for blessings. It took the excavator operator close to four hours to pull down the tree which is said to have been 100 years old.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the China Railway 19th Bureau Group Company Limited, the contractors for Busega-Mpigi Expressway last evening uprooted a ‘sacred’ tree locally known as Nabukalu at Mabuye Village in Mpigi District that had slowed down the construction works.

