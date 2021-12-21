Bushenyi locals decry poor state of roads

Residents of Kizinda–Kigoma Town Council in Bushenyi District have complained about the poor state of two roads in the area.

The roads in question are Kizinda- Igambiro, which connects the two districts of Bushenyi and Mitooma, and Kizinda-Nyabubare road that connects to Rutookye in Mitooma.

The most affected areas are Ntanza, Katokye, Kagati, Omutubiri, Nkanga, Omukajani, and Kitoma.

The residents said many sections of the two roads are impassable, adding that their repeated plea to their leaders to repair the roads have fallen on deaf ears.

Mr Andrew Aryatwijuaka, a resident of Nkanga, said the poor state of the roads become worse when it rains, adding that boda boda riders have stopped working in some sections of the roads, forcing many residents walk to work.

“The roads are full of path holes and the situation worsens when it rains,” he said.

Ms Ziadah Amumpaire, a resident of Omutubiri, said transporters have increased fares from Kizinda Trading Centre to Kakoma because of the poor state of the road.

He said boda boda riders now charge between Shs5,000 and Sh6,000 instead of the initial Shs1,500.

Mr Alfred Kataaguza, a resident of Ntanza in Kizinda Ward, said accidents have increased on the two roads.

Mr Mushabe Charles Rwamuganga, the mayor of Kizinda Kigoma Town Council, said maintenance of the road is the duty of the district authorities.

Mr Emmanuel Katugye, the Bushenyi District engineer, said the Kizinda-Nkanga-Igambiro road is going to be worked on under the agricultural cluster development programme.

He said the contractor is yet to sign the contract, adding that the road will be upgraded with gravel and drainage channels.

“The work on Nkanga-Igambiro road will start very soon,” he said.

He added that on the Kizinda-Nyabubare-Ncweere road, the district has already done technical assessment on the maintenance works needed.

“The work on this very road will start in the 3rd quarter of this financial year,” he said.