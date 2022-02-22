Busia District lacks chiefs to implement parish model

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has urged religious and cultural leaders in Bukedi Sub-region to monitor the implementation of Parish Development Model (PDM).

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • Prime Minister advises Busia leaders to rely on  Tororo or Namayingo district service commissions to recruit parish chiefs and create Saccos. 

Implementation of the Parish Development Model in Busia District is likely to delay following failure by the authorities to recruit parish chiefs and create Saccos.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.