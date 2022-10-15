Businesses paralyzed after five-day power outage in Bundibugyo, Ntoroko

For the last five days, businesses in Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts have been paralyzed following a power outage.

Business owners in the area told Monitor that “they are choking on increased costs of buying fuel to run their dealings due to power failure since Monday.”

Some of the businesses are now using solar while others have resorted to hiking phone charging prices from Shs500 to Shs1, 000.

For salons that use generators, hair trimming costs have double increased to Shs3,000 in a power outage that has even forced two radio stations, UBC and Development FM, off air in Bundibugyo Town.

Bundibugyo Town barber Alex Muhindo explained why he has closed his business that was before Monday averaging Shs40, 000 income.

“We are in total darkness for five days not working. Landlords at the end of month want money. I can’t afford to buy fuel for the generator every day since it's expensive. We don’t know what exactly happened,” he told Monitor on October 14.

Businesswoman Yoles Kabugho who runs a milk cooler decried several losses since she “stopped receiving milk from farmers as her cooling machine requires power.”

Locals in the area indicate that power outages have remained persistent, especially in Bundibugyo District, over the last one month.

Residents are now threatening to use a different approach if the country’s electricity distributor does not respond.

“I am getting calls every day from my customers and I have no answer, if we fail to get an explanation from the distributor. I am going to organize a peaceful demonstration,” said Franklin Muhindo, the Director SKP Innovation and skilling training center in Nyahuka Town.