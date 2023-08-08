Busitema University in search of new Deputy VCs

The search for the next Deputy vice chancellors of Busitema University in charge of Finance and Administration and that of Academic Affairs, kicked off yesterday.

A search committee will oversee the recruitment process.

Speaking at the launch of a five-man committee held at Makerere University, the committee chairperson, Prof Willian Bazeyo, said interested candidates must have a doctoral degree from a recognised university, must be mature male or female Ugandans, and must have a high level of integrity and transparency, among other requirements.

Prof Buzeyo, however, said the two vacant positions would soon be advertised so that interested candidates can apply.

“We are looking for somebody who is an academician and must be leadership material. People who have had experience in leading in different disciplines either as deans, heads of departments and they have those qualifications to lead the University,” he said.

Prof Bazeyo said Busitema University has been ranked fourth, in this country and cannot risk employing incompetent, inexperienced, underqualified administrators with no or limited capacity to take the university to the next level.

The Chairperson of Busitema University Council, Ms Rosemary Mutyabule, said the recruitment process will last for two months.

“The committee will advertise, receive applications, scrutinise the qualifications, and select the best candidates. We are expected to have gone through the whole process in the next two months,” Ms Mutyabule said.

She said the two positions fell vacant after their occupants served for a maximum of two terms as stipulated in the University and Other Tertiary Institutions Act. Each term comprises five years.

Dr Biira Saphina is the acting DVC-Finance and Administration while that of academic affairs is Ass Prof Samuel Baker Kucel.

Other members of the search committee include Mr Gideon Obbo Ologe a University Council member; Prof Maria Musoke, the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs at Kyambogo University, Prof Julius Wandabwa, and Annabella Habinka.

Busitema University is a public university located in eastern Uganda. The main campus is at Busitema and other campuses are at Nagongera, Namasagali, Arapai, Mbale, Pallisa, and Kaliro.

The university was established by a statutory instrument in 2007, with the aim of improving equitable access to university education since there was no public university in eastern Uganda.