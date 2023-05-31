Busitema University lecturer found dead in bed

A senior lecturer at Busitema University’s Nangongera campus, was on Tuesday found dead in her bed, according to her family.

Dr Angella Karoro from the Faculty of Science and Education was discovered by her close family members, who said she might have succumbed to high blood pressure or blood clot.

Dr Charles Muweesi, the Busitema University Publicist, confirmed the death but declined to give details, saying they are yet to receive her autopsy report.

"It's true one of our senior lecturers died, but we are yet to establish the cause of death because the postmortem report is yet to be availed to us," Dr Muweesi said.

According to Dr Muweesi, the deceased's neighbours tried to rush her to hospital, but doctors pronounced found her dead- on arrival.

Ms Agnes Masajja, a colleague to the deceased, said the tragic news took them by surprise because Dr Karoro was at the campus on Monday going about her routine normally and looked to be in good health.

"Those who were close to her said she was in her normal mood and attended to her office chores before retiring home. It's unfortunate to hear that she passed on," Ms Masajja added.

The body was taken to Mulago Hospital for an autopsy whose details were yet to be availed to the University by press time (mid-morning Wednesday).

Dr Muweesi said after the postmortem, the body will be taken to the deceased's ancestral home in Bushenyi District, with burial tentatively set for Friday this week.

"As I speak, her body is being taken to her ancestral home in Bushenyi, where a funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, Bushenyi ahead of burial," said Dr Muweesi.