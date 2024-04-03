Busitema University students protest over surcharges

Students at Busitema University Arapai campus in Soroti, have protested over continued surcharges imposed on them while paying tuition fees.

Mr Julius Otim, one of the students complained that his parents are failing to believe continuous charges saying it is absurd and theft.

“After paying money you find that another fee has been effected on your portal, but we want the administration to explain to us why all this money amounting to Shs100,000. ," he said.

He suggested that if the administration is planning to increase any fees, they should always let them know so their parents will not keep doubting them.

Among the concerns raised by students include; power outages, increased medical fees, and delayed results which they say are unfair to them.

Mr Charles Opio, another student said they have been in darkness for over three days yet exams are nearing.

“So if we fail, who is to blame and yet we are paying money to the university," Opio asked.

Mr Opio mentioned that they are dissatisfied with the administration for not coming out to speak to them saying it is escalating everything.

The Deputy Resident City Commissioner Soroti West, Mr James Small Chemutai, called upon students to calm down as they follow up on the matter.

“I suggest that they calm down as we plan a meeting with the university administration to see how best things can be handled," he appealed.

He said that the decisions made are based on the main campus in Tororo and cautioned the students to avoid violence.

Dr Peter Opio, one of the administrators at the University apologized for the inconvenience they have caused to the campus saying it will be worked on.

“I understand your pains, let us calm down. I am apologizing for what has happened," Opio said.

He further noted that they are reviewing the issue of surcharges and other issues raised, promising to resolve them soon.