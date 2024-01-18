Cecilia Ogwal: ‘Parliament’s uniting factor will be missed dearly’

Long-serving Woman Representative for Dokolo District, Ms Cecilia Barbra Atim Ogwal was a force to reckon with in the House in uniting the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the Opposition legislators, Speaker Anita Among has said.

Ms Among’s remarks follow the death of Ms Ogwal who on Thursday morning died in India, a country in South Asia where she had gone to receive specialised medical care. Sources say she succumbed to cancer.

She was 77 years old and had served as a legislator since 1996.

“Everybody in that house was either a daughter, a son, or a brother to Honorable Cecilia Ogwal and she was a uniting factor in that House,” Ms Among said while addressing journalists at Parliament on Thursday.

Her demise, it was revealed, happened during morning hours in India where she had been evacuated for specialised medical care.

“She would unite the Opposition with the Ruling Government. When she sees that the House is heated up, she would get up. When speaks, everybody keeps quiet. That is the Cecilia Ogwal we have lost,” she added.

Her mediation role was well-played out on May 24, 2021, after the late Jacob Oulanyah and Ms Rebecca Kadaga were both contesting for the position of Speaker.

The latter who was contesting to retain her seat lost the election to Mr Oulanyah, sparking rumors of resentment between the two.

That was Ms Ogwal stepped up to play a mediation role.

“I did not want the result contested afterward or other endless battles emerging between individuals and political parties, especially those involved in the Speaker race,” Ms Ogwal said at the time.

“That was why I found it very important for Kadaga to concede the outcome of the elections. By her coming out to congratulate Mr Oulanyah, it was a sign of peacefully accepting the results.”

Oulanyah was only able to serve as Speaker until March 20, 2022 after succumbing to lymphoma cancer-related complications.

And when other legislators fought or disagreed amongst themselves, Ms Ogwal would still step in asking them to bury the hatchets and move on with life.

Ms Among added that Ms Ogwal was an inspiration not only to young politicians but also to women as well.

“Honorable Cecilia Ogwal would always tell you, never allow to be undermined because you are a woman. You should always be on top of everybody. Some of us were motivated to join politics because of Honorable Cecilia Ogwal,” Ms Among said.

Recollecting her presence in the House, Ms Among added that Ms Ogwal always had a special seat in the House.

“She had where she would always sit [during plenary sessions]. When she is not in the House, nobody would sit where Cecilia sits. That is out of respect that House had for Cecilia,” She said.

And when she attended the sittings, Ms Among stated, adding, “When she speaks, everybody keeps quiet. That is the Cecilia Ogwal we have lost.”

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter) the Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP) MR Joel Ssenyonyi commended Ms Ogwal for having been a great mentor

“You were a towering figure in our country’s politics for a long time and mentored many in your footsteps. We appreciate your contribution to the pursuit of a better Uganda,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

Speaking to Journalists, Parliamentary Commissioner Mr Mathias Mpuuga (Nyendo-Mukungwe) also commended her for great guidance to legislators.