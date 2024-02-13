Cecilia Ogwal’s daughter faces 13 others to replace her mother

At least 14 people have so far expressed interest in becoming the next Dokolo District Woman representative in Parliament.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent, Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal, on January 18.

The vacant seat should be filled within 60 days, according to the electoral laws.

The family of the late Ogwal has fronted her daughter, Dr Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal, to succeed her mother.

Dr Alwoc, who is yet to decide whether to run on an Independent, National Resistance Movement (NRM) or Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket, has been joined by 13 other candidates.

They include Ms Sarah Aguti Nyangkori of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party and Ms Janet Rose Adong Elau of NRM, who both contested against the late Ogwal in the 2021 General Election but lost.

The Electoral Commission (EC) yesterday released the road map for the by-election and set the polling date for March 21.

Yesterday, the EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, visited Dokolo District to engage with stakeholders ahead of the polling date.

“As stakeholders, we wish to appeal for your cooperation and support in mobilisation and sensitisation of the voters,” Justice Byabakama told hundreds of stakeholders gathered at Dokolo Technical School.

“However, the commission strongly believes that the successful exercise will depend on your partnership, positive mobilisation and sensitisation of the people of Dokolo to observe law and order during this electoral process,” he added.

The EC chairperson further said the commission had received communication from the district leadership that there were also vacancies at the Local Government Council levels.

“So, we want to use this exercise not only for the Woman Member of Parliament but to also fill those vacancies at Local Government levels,” he said.

The vacancies that exist in the local government include; councillor for Adakmon Parish in Dokolo Sub-county, which fell vacant following the death of the office holder; and that of Bata Sub-county councillor representing older persons after the incumbent passed on.

The third position to be filled is Bata Sub-county male youth councillor after the incumbent resigned.

In an interview yesterday, Dr Alwoc Ogwal said the key issue for her is to make sure that there is transparency throughout this process.

“And one of those includes making sure that people can register to vote – those who have turned 18 in recent years since 2021,” she said.

The by–election roadmap commenced with an update of the voters’ register from yesterday and runs up to February 15 at all stations in each of the 71 parishes/wards in the district. The EC has appointed Thursday, February 15, as the cut-off date for applying for registration as a voter and for transfer of voting location in the area.

The display of the voters’ register will be conducted from February 21 to March 1.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on March 11 and March 12 and the successfully nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings from March 13 till March 19.