Chevening alumni push for PWD-inclusive education

Mr Stephen Muhumuza speaks during a Chevening almuni roundtable at British Council offices in Kampala on February 23, 2022. PHOTO/ ISAAC KASAMANI

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • In 2020, the government enacted the Persons with Disability Act, 2020, to provide for respect and promotion of human rights for persons with disability.

The Ugandan alumni of the British government’s Chevening scholarship have launched a campaign for accelerated inclusive education, specifying affirmative action to increase youthful persons with disabilities’ access to quality education.

