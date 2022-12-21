Children being recruited into homosexuality, says Kaziimba

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has asked government to set up a mechanism for learners to report individuals recruiting them into homosexuality.

Archbishop Kaziimba says as Church leaders, they have received reports of individuals on a mission of recruiting school children into acts of homosexuality.

While delivering his Christmas message at the church secretariat in Namirembe, Kampala, yesterday, the archbishop warned parents, teachers and students against the people attracting them into evil acts.

“I want to alert all students, parents, and teachers that there are bad people trying to attract children into homosexuality by promising them money and sponsorship. I urge the government to set up a simple system whereby children can report these people to the relevant authorities who can investigate and take appropriate action,” he said.

“To those who are recruiting children into homosexuality, I want to sound a very strong warning to you. These are not my words, but the words of Jesus: ‘If anyone causes one of these little ones…to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea,’” he added.

Archbishop Kaziimba reiterated that the church he heads will always uphold biblical teachings that marriage is between one man and one woman.

What government says

In an interview, the chairperson of the Pornography Control Committee at the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, Dr Annette Kezaabu, confirmed the prelate’s concerns.

“I have gathered a lot of evidence, a lot of information about how these children have heard about homosexuality, what they think about it and the new things they have learnt about it; some learn from friends, some from Tiktok but when its close from home, it looks it’s a new lifestyle now,” she said

Dr Kezaabu further said that the school going children are lured with benefits such as scholarships, and called on parents to counsel the young ones against such offers.

The archbishop also reiterated his threat of the Church of Uganda breaking away from their mother Church in England over the latter’s stand on homosexuality.