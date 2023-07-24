China pledges more scholarships through language teaching

The Chinese government has said it is committed to bridging the cultural and investment gap with Uganda through promotion of Chinese language learning.

The Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Zhang Lizhong, said through promoting the teaching of the Chinese language, they are solving the problem of language barrier as they seek to strengthen bilateral ties with Uganda.

Through the Makerere University Confucius Institute, the Chinese government extends scholarships to Ugandan students to study the Chinese language and culture for easier access to jobs, trade and education both in Uganda and China.

The Minister Consular at the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, Mr Zhong Jianghua, said because many Chinese investors are now increasing in Uganda, the Chinese language now offers faster employment opportunities for Ugandans, and many that now trade directly in China.

“China is extending scholarships and trade opportunities to Ugandans but support has also been offered to advance the Chinese language teaching and advancement of the cultural bonding to promote development,” Mr Zhong said at the official launch of the Chinese Club at Ndejje Secondary School at the weekend. He added that the different factories, industries, engineering and construction works in Uganda need Chinese language interpreters.

Dr Fan Xuecheng, the director of Makerere University Confucius Institute, appealed to the Chinese companies based in Uganda to offer more scholarships and help equip the school libraries with the Chinese learning materials.

Dr Charles Kahigiriza, the head teacher of Ndejje SS, said about 786 students are offering the Chinese language as a subject at the school.

“Because China is now a popular destination for many Ugandan traders and students in Uganda, Ndejje SS found it necessary to encourage Chinese language teaching and other languages offered as one of the subjects to the students. We call for more support from the government, the Chinese Embassy and private sector,” he said.

Through the Uganda Curriculum Development Centre, the Chinese language learning materials have been developed to support the students’ learning.