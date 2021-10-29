Chinese firm injects Shs700b in Busia gold exploration

Teenagers at one of the gold mines in Tiira Village, Sikuda Sub-county, in Busia District recently. PHOTO/DAVID AWORI

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • Mr Tan Jiuchang, the general manager of Wagagai Mining Uganda Ltd, told Daily Monitor that the company is expected to create jobs and make annual tax remittances of about Shs60 billion by 2025.

A Chinese company has invested at least Shs710b in the mining and development of a gold refinery in Busia District.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.