Cholera kills 8 in Kayunga

The death toll from the cholera outbreak in Kayunga District has reached eight while scores are admitted to various health facilities.

Dr Ahmed Matovu, the district health officer, yesterday said all the deaths have been registered in Busaana Sub-county, with the last fatality registered on Friday in Bisakabidugala where pit latrine coverage is reported at below 50 percent yet it is located near River Nile.

Four of the cholera deaths were from one family in Kayonjo Village.

Dr Matovu said in a bid to contain the epidemic, the district cholera task force has put up a screening and treatment centre at Namusaala Health Centre III in Busaana Sub-county.

Mr Stanley Moga, the in-charge at Namusaala Health Centre III, yesterday said four cholera patients who are admitted to the facility are undergoing treatment.

“UNICEF has boosted our efforts to fight the epidemic by donating to us two camping sites of a capacity of 20 patients each,” Mr Moga said.

“In case the wards are fully occupied, we shall admit the patients in the tents,” he added.

Mr Moga explained that with the help of Village Health Teams (VHTs), they are carrying out massive sensitisation of the communities on how to avoid catching the disease.

Dr Matovu said selling of different types of juice in the area has been banned while hand washing facilities have been reinstated in public places such as markets and towns, especially in Busaana.

The Kayunga RDC, Mr Moses Ddumba, who heads the district cholera task force, said they relocated the cholera treatment centre to Namusaala given the big number of patients at Kayunga Regional Referral Hospital.