Church full of pretenders – Bishop

The North Kigezi Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe has attacked church leaders who depict deceptive behaviours, saying the people’s hearts do not only change from the preaching, but also the way leaders live their lives.

Bishop Asiimwe noted that while many church leaders put on great attire as ministers, Mothers Union, Fathers Union, committee heads, and canons and come to church, they are a bunch of pretenders whose sinfulness is backtracking their followers and failing the message of salvation.

“This is the message to the church leaders here, Jesus says ‘I know your works, that you have a name that you are alive, but you are dead’. A person may be comic to deceive the world, but we can’t deceive God,” Bishop Asiimwe said.

He was preaching during his pastoral visit to All Saints Parish Nyakariro in Bugangari Archdeaconry Rukungiri District on Thursday.

“When I was elected Bishop we were given many things including butter in tins to use for cooking, we used up everything, but the brand remained on the tin, some of us in church are like those tins. Empty with brands on them; being born again, the name is on the face, mothers union its only uniform, choir, for us who like names, titles come with responsibility, you say you are a priest who seat separate from others, those who are given a lot will be asked a lot. Everyone is seeing you,” he added.

Bishop Asiimwe called for full salvation in churches lamenting that some people do not want to listen to the gospel of salvation wishing for the gospel of hope which churches have also opted to but the real salvation message must be shared lest many people shall perish even when they contribute to the church building.

“At times we preach the gospel of smearing on top to make people happy, when people hear hard words they don’t give church tithe, if you want to give, give but if you don’t want, leave. I share the gospel that God has revealed to me. I can’t allow you to give more to church but end up destroyed, those are the good deeds God wants can’t save you from perishing,” he warned.

The head of the laity at Nyakariro All Saints Church, Sr Florence Rwabahima, noted that the church was currently growing into a place where one can’t hide sorrows but the place that may add sorrow to one who looks for solace as rumours, fornication, and sinfulness were becoming the order of the day.

He thanked the Bishop for reviving the message of salvation in church as a great foundation for hearts building which she said may save the country from crumbling.