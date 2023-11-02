City businessman Henry Katanga shot dead at home - sources 

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which city businessman Henry Katanga was reportedly shot and killed at his home in Kampala.

The alleged murder by shooting is said to have happened in Mbuya Hill, a suburb in Kampala’s Nakawa Division in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A security source said one of Katanga’s daughters told police that her father, 61, first had a misunderstanding with her mother, Molly Katanga in their house before she later heard a gunshot in the bed room.

She reportedly rushed to the bedroom only to find her father leaning on the bed with blood oozing from his head while her mother lay on the ground unconscious

“That one Katanga Molly was rushed to IHK for treatment by the family members before arrival of police. A pistol no.UG 16222 00061 CZ99 COMPACT was recovered. Some family members who were at the home at the time of the incident were arrested. Investigations into matter are ongoing,” the security source told this publication.

Several top security officers, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi and Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) commander, SCP Stephen Tanui are said to have rushed to the scene after a distress call was made to the OC station Bugolobi, ASP Peter Ogwang.

The body was taken to Mulago city mortuary for postmortem as investigations continue.