Civilians must be protected as Uganda, DRC raid ADF camps- Amnesty International

A combined force of UPDF soldiers drawn from Infantry, Motorized Brigade, Artillery, Armored and Special Forces Command moved into DRC and launched an offensive operation against ADF rebels. PHOTOS/ UPDF

MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • The ADF, a rebel group formed in Uganda in the 1990s which then fled into eastern DRC, has carried out attacks against civilians in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri which border Uganda. According to local civil society groups, at least 6,000 people have been killed by the ADF in this area since 2013.  

As the governments of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) launch a joint military operation against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels following recent attacks in Uganda attributed to the group, Amnesty International has called on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and adherence to international humanitarian law.
 
The Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) announced on November 30 that it had, along with its "Congolese allies," launched air and artillery strikes against ADF camps in the DRC. The information was later confirmed by the Congolese government. Residents of Nobili, a small town on the DRC-Uganda border in North-Kivu, have witnessed columns of UPDF soldiers with heavy weapons and armored vehicles crossing the border since Tuesday evening. 

