Clergy, Christians condemn attack on Luweero Anglican Church

The Clergy and a section of Christians in Luweero Diocese have condemned acts of violence by suspected goons who attempted to disrupt a confirmation service at Katikamu Church of Uganda by Caretaker Bishop James Sebaggala on Sunday.

The suspected goons armed with clubs tried to vandalise church property according to a section of Anglican faithful at Katikamu Church of Uganda, who said the act is a sign of degenerating morals among a section of Christians seeking selfish gains.

“The Police did us good to arrest some of the goons that attacked our church as the caretaker Bishop conducted a confirmation service. Surprisingly, the police have revealed the identities of the suspects who are from Kalerwe and Kawempe areas in Kampala City. It’s a big shame to people that hired the goons,” Ms Catherine Nabweteme, a resident of Ssebamala Village in Katikamu Sub County said in an interview on Monday.

Mr Robert Kanakulya, a resident of Habitat Zone in Katikamu Sub County questioned the motive of the attackers.

“It was very clear that the attackers were not members of the church after they got arrested as they tried to find their way out of the area. One of the attackers and a casual worker at Kalerwe Market Zone in Kawempe Division, Kampala, claimed that he had been hired and was not a criminal,” he said in an interview.

“We don’t expect a Christian to carry with them fighting tools including clubs to the Church for service. Fortunately, the goons that attacked our church were not known members of Katikamu Church of Uganda. Anybody trying to use our church to fight selfish interest will be dealt with. We appreciate the fact that the police responded in time and arrested the suspects,” Mr Stephen Ssemanda, a member of the Fathers’ Union at Katikamu Church of Uganda said in an interview on Monday.

Mr Paul Sebaggala, a congregant at St Andrews Church of Uganda and under Luweero Diocese described the attack on Christians attending service at Katikamu Church of Uganda as extreme hooliganism by self-seeking individuals hiding under the Church of Uganda.

“We have now realised that a group of misguided Christians are attempting to usurp the powers of the Province of the Church of Uganda. It is an embarrassment that a section of Christians from one of the counties in Luweero District are now hiring Kampala City based goons to attack churches. We are going to expose the leaders sponsoring the attacks,” he said.

Luweero Diocese Caretaker Bishop James Sebaggala on Sunday while conducting the confirmation service shortly after the violent disruption rallied Christians against being coerced into acts that disrespect the body of Christ including violence.

“We should not use force to get what we possibly want from God, but engage in prayer. I was an agriculture extension staff when I got the news about my election to the office of Bishop of Mukono Diocese. When we pray to God, our prayer will be answered,” he said.

Mr Sam Twineamazima, the Savannah Region Police spokesperson on Monday revealed that the four suspects have tentatively been charged with criminal trespass and malicious damage of property as investigations continue.