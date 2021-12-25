Clerics call for repentance during Christmas

Bishop Kaziimba also decried that the pandemic has worsened gender-based violence (GBV) in families. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa, the chairperson of Uganda Episcopal Conference, an assembly of Catholic bishops, said some of the events that have transpired throughout the year in society are against God’s expectations.

Religious leaders have urged Christians to use the Christmas season to reflect upon their lives and return to God, after what they described as a year of many society ills accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

