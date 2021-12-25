Clerics call for repentance during Christmas

Religious leaders have urged Christians to use the Christmas season to reflect upon their lives and return to God, after what they described as a year of many society ills accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa, the chairperson of Uganda Episcopal Conference, an assembly of Catholic bishops, said some of the events that have transpired throughout the year in society are against God’s expectations.

“As we prepare to celebrate Christmas, we must take time and reflect on how far we have allowed the Holy Spirit to guide us individually, and, as a country in all dimensions,” Bishop Zziwa, who is the head of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, said on Thursday.

He added: “We have continued to witness wanton loss of life due to criminality, inadequate health care and other ills. Therefore, we appeal to all persons to respect life for it is a gift from God,” he said.

Amid the rise in teenage pregnancies precipitated by the prolonged closure of schools due to Covid-19, Bishop Zziwa condemned society’s response towards abuse of children while calling upon parents and guardians to counsel and support the victims.

He also urged Christians not to lose hope as they face trials and tribulations.

The same message was echoed by Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu.

“We have faced many challenges this year; we might even think of some of them as afflictions. But, I call on every Ugandan to take time during this Christmas season to think about the impact the birth of Jesus has had on the world and on history. Only Jesus can give us the hope we need,” he said.

Bishop Kaziimba also decried that the pandemic has worsened gender-based violence (GBV) in families.

“There has been a huge increase in teenage pregnancies during the pandemic, and it’s likely that many of those girls will not return to school next year,” he said in his Christmas message.

“This is tragic. But, the problem isn’t a crisis of promiscuous daughters. The problem is a crisis of male family members raping and exploiting their own daughters. To our girls and daughters, I ask your forgiveness for the men in your family who have shown such selfishness and cruelty,” he added.