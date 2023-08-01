Climate activists call for mindset change, policy implementation

As the global community grapples with the climate change and global warming crises, climate change activists have pointed out that failure of communities to believe in the severity of the crisis is impeding the urgent need to reverse biodiversity loss and reduce emissions.

Dr Richard Wemesa, a lecturer of economics at the School of Economics, Makerere University, said despite efforts to combat climate change and promote green initiatives, many people still doubt the reality of climate change.

He was speaking during a one-day green finance capacity-building activation training organised by the Agricultural Business Initiative (aBi) in partnership with the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services for staff from partner financial institutions, held at Belline Hotel in Bushenyi district on July 31.

"Climate change is now in the spotlight and has become a dominant issue of discussion, but some people still believe that global warming and climate change are not realistic situations. Unfortunately, many Africans seem to ignore its impacts. There is a lack of acknowledgment that climate change is a problem," said Dr Wemesa.

Dr Wemesa also emphasized that the fight against climate change is facing financial challenges, with insufficient funds allocated to support mitigation efforts.

"While we discuss various projects related to green financing, insufficient funding remains a significant challenge. We lack sufficient government commitment to the fight. To ensure progress, we need the government to empower ministerial departments, and only then will things work out," he explained.

Mr Gingo Lorand, a trainer at the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services, urged people to learn from past occurrences to reverse the damage and create a conducive environment free of devastation.

"People need to believe in change because climate change is a reality wherever you are. We have witnessed the tragic events in Karamoja, Kampala, Kasese, etc. Landslides have claimed lives, but even if you tell people to avoid high-risk areas, they often ignore the warning, considering it normal for such incidents to happen," he said.

Mr Gingo called on the government to enhance policy implementation measures and raise public awareness about the causes and impact of climate change, encouraging people to embrace mitigation and adaptation measures.

"The government needs to strengthen policies and implementation measures. We require unwavering commitment from the government to implement these policies effectively. There is an urgent need for continuous sensitization through the media. When people listen to the radio and watch television, they can better visualise the consequences of climate change and then spread the message to their peers," he said.