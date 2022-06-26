CMI detectives arrest five suspected robbers, recover gun

Detectives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) have recovered a gun from a gang of suspected robbers that was stolen from one of the fueling stations in Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District on May 5, 2022.

The five suspects are currently being held at CMI headquarters in Mbuya and are expected to be arraigned before the Court Martial soon.

“We will arraign them before the Court Martial because they were found with a gun,” Army Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulaigye said.

However, he didn’t say the exact date when the suspects would appear before the court.

He appealed to all those that are illegally holding firearms to surrender them to responsible authorities soon or face the fire.

Security sources told this reporter that on May 10, 2022, the suspects allegedly used the stolen gun to rob an Indian businessman of Shs75m and vanished in the heart of Kyengera, a sprawling town in the western part of the city.

On May 16, the suspects allegedly stole a vehicle Reg. No. UBL 150C using the same gun.

However, they ran out of luck last week when they stole a motorcycle Reg. No. UFJ 779M from a man at gunpoint, but had a tracking device which enabled the security to locate it in one of the parking lots in Makindye Division.

The bodyguard manning the parking lot said that the motorcycle's owner was armed. At this point, CMI detectives were tipped and immediately pitched camp around the parking lot and waited for him.

When the man came back to pick up the motorcycle, the detectives rounded him up and demanded that he produce the gun which he had been sighted with at the parking lot.

He had denied having a gun but when detectives insisted and dared to play CCTV footage for him, he bowed to their pressure and took them to Nabbingo in Wakiso District where he had hidden it.

The gun wrapped in old clothes and polythene bags had been given to the woman. Upon interrogation, she accepted that it had been in her custody for a while and revealed that the other suspects would come for it and return it after their missions.

The woman and the other four suspects were arrested and taken to Nsangi Police Station. They were later transferred to CMI headquarters for further interrogation.