Thugs kill security guard in Bulambuli, take off with gun

Armed robbers on Monday night killed a security guard and injured a fuel pump attendant following an attack at Kongos Petrol Station in Muyembe trading centre in Bulambuli Town Council.

The deceased and the pump attendant are said to have been overpowered by unidentified armed robbers who attacked the fuel station at about 8.30PM.

The Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident, saying they have started investigating the case.

He identified the deceased as Moses Okweri, 40 who passed on at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital Tuesday morning.

“We are hunting for armed thugs who attacked and shoot the security guard and pump attendant and took off with the gun,” Mr Taitika said.

Mr Taitika said Pius Muasamali, a pump attendant currently admitted at Mbale hospital in critical condition was shot in the head while Okweri was shot in the stomach leading to his death.

“We rushed the two victims to Muyembe Health Centre IV for first aid before they were later referred to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for proper management, but unfortunately the security guard has died and the other victim is still in critical condition,” he said.

He added that it is reported that the suspects used a waiting motorcycle whose number plate is not yet identified and drove off.