Community petitions judge in land eviction case

By  Juliet Kigongo

  • The petition follows last year’s letter in which the Principal Judge directed the assistant registrar of Soroti High Court to brief  him about the file.

A total of 1,051 people have asked the Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija, to take immediate action in an eviction case.
The locals sued seven parties, including the government and its officers for alleged eviction them from their land at Amejeju Village, Tokor Parish, Kabwara Sub-county in Bukedea District.

