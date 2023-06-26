Concerns over delayed DNA results of school attack victims

Parents of Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District, whose children could have been abducted or killed by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels a week ago, have decried a delay in the release of DNA results.

The rebels attacked Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School on June 16, killing 37 of the 63 learners.

In the incident, bodies of 17 learners were burnt beyond recognition and the government has resorted to carrying out DNA tests on claimants.

DNA or deoxyribonucleic acid is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms. Positive test results confirm relationships between children and parents and other kin.

However, by press time, parents and relatives whose samples were taken for DNA tests on June 18, said they had not yet received results.

Ms Justine Biira, 45, an aunt of Edgar Athwanzire, who is still missing, said they were told that results would be released on June 24 ( Saturday).

“We were told that within seven days the DNA results would be out but we waited in vain. It seems God has abandoned us because all these days without any information about our children who were taken captive is worrying. But the doctors and the security officers tell us the truth if our son is not among them so we can find alternative means of searching for him,” she said.

Ms Doreen Biira, the elder sister of Surprise Yunasi, also feared dead or missing, said the family is getting more anxious and desperate.

“We are about to confirm that my brother is no more because this delay in processing the DNA results is really worrying. I request that they just break the news to us because now we know that we will either find him alive or dead and we are ready to accept whatever news that will be brought to us,” she said.

Moreen Musoki, a nephew of Late Felestus Mbambu Mbayahi, who succumbed to injuries on the day of the attack, said two other members of their family are still missing.

She said: “The samples taken for DNA were less than the number of missing people. That’s why I am saying my two younger brothers were taken by the rebels. My missing brothers are 9 years and six years old. The rebels could have taken them after killing their father and grandmother and injuring their mother who later died.”

Mr Clarence Mumbahya, the Bwera hospital administrator, said the DNA results were yet to be released.

“The exercise of carrying out DNA testing was left to the security [personnel] and we are still waiting for results. We may wait up to fourteen days (two weeks) but once they are released we shall let you know,” he told this publication yesterday.

The Uganda police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, last Thursday confirmed that the police were conducting the DNA tests.

He said: “The process for DNA takes a long process, it involves getting a single sample and you run it all across many samples of parents. We are trying our best and we expect the results to come out over this weekend. The parents need to be patient.”

But yesterday he said had not received updates on the release of the tests.

Rescues

On Friday, the Commander of Operation Shujaa in DR Congo, Maj Gen Dick Olum, said the army had not rescued any student from the rebels.