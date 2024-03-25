Condemned Terego classroom block renovated after 78 years
Pupils and teachers of St Paul II Primary School in Katrini Sub-county in Terego District in West Nile Sub-region on Monday wept with joy after completion of renovation of a condemned classroom block that was constructed in 1946.
Previously, the classroom with a leaking roof did not have doors and windows. The floor too had huge holes.
The financially handicapped school could not manage to carry out renovations. But now the doors, windows, the roof, doors have been fitted with a well cemented floor.
The pupils and the teachers said lessons would be suspended, especially during rainy seasons. As a result of the high numbers and a classroom that was condemned, some of the pupils were made to study under tents erected by UNICEF and UNHCR.
The school headteacher, Mr David Andresile, said at the weekend that: “We are filled with tears of joy today because the old classroom was in an appalling state without windows, doors. The renovation by the American Towers Corporation will now live for generations to come.”
The renovated classroom block was built in 1946 when the school was started. The school, according to Mr Andresile, has enrolment of 1,823 pupils.
During his visit to the school, the United States Ambassador to Uganda, William Popp, said: “This renovation underscores the support by the American government to this community. We need to build the future of these young people and we all know the power. We are committed to continue partnering with the government in education.”
Last year, the American Towers Corporation (ATC) Chief Executive Officer who visited the school following construction of another block, promised to renovate the old block.
“We shall refurbish the old block of the school that was built in 1946,” she promised at that time.
The Councilor for Katrini Sub-county in Terego District, Mr Moses Maandebo, said: “We need to protect the structures from encroachment and vandalism by the community members. It is a great transformation of the classroom block where children can learn in a conducive environment.”
In most districts across the Sub-region, students and pupils are forced to learn either under trees or condemned classroom blocks.
Most of the affected schools tend to suspend classes during rainy seasons. The most affected are the government-aided and community schools.