Condemned Terego classroom block renovated after 78 years

Pupils and teachers of St Paul II Primary School in Katrini Sub-county in Terego District in West Nile Sub-region on Monday wept with joy after completion of renovation of a condemned classroom block that was constructed in 1946.



Previously, the classroom with a leaking roof did not have doors and windows. The floor too had huge holes.

The financially handicapped school could not manage to carry out renovations. But now the doors, windows, the roof, doors have been fitted with a well cemented floor.



The pupils and the teachers said lessons would be suspended, especially during rainy seasons. As a result of the high numbers and a classroom that was condemned, some of the pupils were made to study under tents erected by UNICEF and UNHCR.

READ: Kyenjojo pupils quit school over collapsing classrooms



The school headteacher, Mr David Andresile, said at the weekend that: “We are filled with tears of joy today because the old classroom was in an appalling state without windows, doors. The renovation by the American Towers Corporation will now live for generations to come.”



The renovated classroom block was built in 1946 when the school was started. The school, according to Mr Andresile, has enrolment of 1,823 pupils.

The renovated classroom block of St Paul II primary school. This classroom block was constructed in 1946 and renovated recently. PHOTO/ FELIX WAROM OKELLO.