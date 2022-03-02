Consecration of new Kumi bishop hangs in the balance

Three individuals in the Anglican Church have challenged the appointment of the Rev Mike Okwii Esakan as next bishop for Kumi Diocese, leaving the planned Sunday consecration hanging in the balance.

The Christians, who filed a civil suit before Soroti High Court on February 24, are Mr Nekemiah Akongel, the Rev James Opedun, and Mr Joseph Etoori.

Ms Jessica Chemeri, the assistant registrar at Soroti High Court, told Daily Monitor yesterday that they have given the province of the Church of Uganda until tomorrow to file their defence.

The plaintiffs are represented by Mr Arthur Mwembesa, while Mr James Zere represents the defendant .

Ms Chemeri said tomorrow’s hearing will determine whether the Church can carry on with the planned consecration or stop the process.

“I have heard from both the plaintiff and the defendant, I will grant an adjournment until Thursday for the defendant to file the defence, this will not cause any harm because the planned consecration is scheduled on March 6,” Ms Chemeri said.

She made the remarks following a request by Mr Zere, who pleaded for an adjournment to enable him to get instructions from his client.

“We have not received instructions from the archbishop who is the respondent in this case, it’s my humble prayer that court grants us a short adjournment such that we can engage the respondent,” Mr Zere said.

The plaintiffs served the suit to the respondent on February 25.

The Rev Esakan was appointed last month after the Church revoked the consecration of the Rev Charles Okunya over irregularities in his age.

THE PLAINTIFF’S CASE