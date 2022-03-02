Consecration of new Kumi bishop hangs in the balance

The Rev Mike Okwii Esakan was elected as bishop for Kumi Diocese. His enthronement is scheduled for Sunday. PHOTO / GEORGE MURON

By  George Muron

What you need to know:

  • The Christians, who filed a civil suit before Soroti High Court on February 24, are Mr Nekemiah Akongel, the Rev James Opedun, and Mr Joseph Etoori.

Three individuals in the Anglican Church have challenged the appointment of the Rev Mike Okwii Esakan as next bishop for Kumi Diocese, leaving the planned Sunday consecration hanging in the balance.

