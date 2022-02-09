Conservationists protest Mujuzi Forest give away

Environmentalists in the Masaka Sub-region have raised a red flag over individuals who have since cleared part of Mujuzi Central Forest Reserve for timber and pineapple growing, destroying 70 percent of the forest.

The six–month campaign dubbed “Save Mujuzi Forest” is spearheaded by Biodiversity Conservation Foundation (BCF), a community-based environmental organisation.

Mujuzi Central Forest Reserve is approximately 15,021 hectares and is supposed to be protected by the National Forestry Authority (NFA).

“We have come to fight for it but we are seeking support from both locals and leaders,” BCF executive director Mr Tonny Kalyango said of the forest situated in Kyesiiga Sub-county, Masaka District but also stretching to two other sub-counties of Kyesiga and Buwunga.

Residents at Malembo landing site, which is adjacent to the forest, indicate that a businessman claims to own a Mailo land title on the forest.

“Preliminary investigations show that a one Kasiita got approval from National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to grow pineapples inside the forest but we want to know if the approval allows clearing of the forest,” Mr Kalyango said.

Mr Kalyango noted that the negative effects of deforestation cutting have already been felt in the area through recent hailstorm that hit Kyesiga and left over 1,000 families homeless.

Ms Rose Nakyejjwe, the environmental officer Masaka District accused Kasiita of taking advantage of the first lockdown to claim a portion of the forest as movement was restricted.

“My office has tried to save this forest, but our efforts are being frustrated by other people within the district and government who give land titles, user permits, and impact assessment plans to environment abusers without consulting us,” she explained.

Speaking to this publication, Masaka District Forestry officer Mr Willy Bale said: “After our investigations, we want to apprehend the encroachers and all those who aid them to get land titles. All titles issued on the Mujuzi Central Forest Reserve will be canceled,” he said

Kyesiga Sub-county chairperson, Mr Gordon Mayanja Ssebugwawo said big shots in government are responsible for destroying Mujuzi Central Forest Reserve.

“Even the tractors that cleared part of the forest had number-plates exclusive to government ministries. We are going to mobilize locals to uproot pineapples and we replace them with trees. We can’t allow someone to take a public forest for his individual use,” he warned.

Mr George Lubega Matovu, the Natural Resource Manager (Aquatics) at Nema disclosed that all encroachers in forest reserves are there illegally with eviction plans already underway.

When contacted over the matter, Mr Kasiita hanged up the phone after telling this reporter that: “You cannot get what you want on phone, look for me physically.”

About the forest reserve

Mujuzi Central Forest Reserve was gazetted in 1938.

Masaka District is endowed with 34,822 hectares of forest cover, but statistics from the district forestry office indicate that 30 percent of gazetted forest reserves have been degraded for commercial purpose.