Constitutional court hears appeal to controversial NGO law

Uganda's Constitutional Court on Friday heard a challenge to a contentious law that rights activists say gives the government unprecedented powers to regulate civil society and its membership.

The petitioners say it subjects non-governmental organisations "to such extensive government control and interference" that it could breach rights to free expression and association guaranteed under Uganda's constitution.

The challenge was brought by Chapter Four Uganda and the Center for Constitutional Governance, which claimed provisions in the legislation allowed authorities to shut down an organisation for "overly broad and vague" reasons.

This had already had a stifling effect on criticism and free speech by imposing "restrictive and cumbersome administrative procedures" and criminal sanctions on civil society, said Anthony Masake, executive director at Chapter Four Uganda.

"Over the past three years, sections of the NGO Act have been enforced with deeply concerning effects on the ability of citizens to freely exercise their rights," he told AFP.

It is the first challenge to the Non-Governmental Organisations Act 2016 to be heard by the court.

A date for a ruling has not been set.

The five justices rejected a request by a UN special rapporteur to participate in the petition on the grounds that his written submission revealed he was "not impartial".

The government has defended the law, saying it was aimed at supporting rights groups and aid agencies.

