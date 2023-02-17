Court blocks journalists’ elections

High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana has issued an injunction blocking the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) elections that had been slated for February 25.

“This court issues an interim injunction pending the determination of the main application of the temporary injunction. This matter shall come up on February 28 and the parties may file written submissions,” Justice Ssekaana ruled.

The judge also stopped the lawyers of the defendants from using an excuse of the association being a private entity questioning; “So you can violate the constitution the way you want because you are a private entity?”

Five journalists including; Abubaker Lubowa, Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa, Emmanuel Nkata, Hasifu Sekiwunga and Martin Kimbowa sued UJA, its current president Mathias Rukundo and Secretary General Emmanuel Kirunda for barring, stopping, eliminating and ejecting them from contesting as candidates for elective positions in the association.

Through their lawyer, Mr George Musisi, the five filed a lawsuit before the High Court Civil Division in Kampala stating that the actions of the respondents were in violation of their (applicants) right to a fair hearing guaranteed under Articles 28, 42 and 44 of the constitution.

They further noted that the actions of the respondents in organising an election in which they are also candidates is illegal.

They are now seeking for a court order restraining the respondents from stopping them (applicants) to participate in the election.