Court blocks selection of Muhabura bishop

Former Bishop of Muhabura Diocese,  Rt Rev Cranmer Mugisha. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

The High Court says the interim order will remain until the hearing and determination of the main case.

The High Court in Kampala, has issued an interim order restraining the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, from convening the House of Bishop to pick the next bishop of Muhabura Diocese.

