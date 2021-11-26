Court blocks selection of Muhabura bishop

The High Court in Kampala, has issued an interim order restraining the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, from convening the House of Bishop to pick the next bishop of Muhabura Diocese.

Ms Agnes Alum, the deputy registrar of the court, on Wednesday ruled that the interim order will remain until the hearing and determination of the main case.

At the time of hearing the case all the respondents were not in court although the petitioners’ lawyers M/S Ngaruye Ruhindi, Spencer &Co. Advocates were present.

“..An order issues restraining the 4th respondent (Archbishop Kaziimba) from convening the House of Bishops to select, for appointment as the next bishop of Muhabura diocese, any name submitted by the diocesan nominations committee of Muhabura diocese pending the hearing and determination of the main application,” court ruled.

In September, the Bishop of Muhabura Diocese, Rt Rev Cranmer Mugisha, opted for an early retirement and a process to pick his successor had commenced before a section of concerned Christians petitioned court claiming the process was being done in contravention of the Church of Uganda canons.

On November 18, Mr Innocent Ndagijimana and Solomon Kanna Rugera, all Christians of Muhabura Diocese in Kisoro District, filled a law suit seeking a declaration that the registered trustees of Church of Uganda, Bishop Mugisha and the Archbishop Kaziimba, had failed to put in place a diocesan constitution for Muhabura.

This, the petitioners said, was an omission that led to the mismanagement of the diocese and as such is a breach of the Church of Uganda provincial constitution.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time such misunderstandings are happening in Muhabura Diocese. In 2001 and 2007, there was a misunderstanding after the then bishop Earnest Shalita (deceased), recommended the then Rev Can David Sebuhinja, succeeds him against the will of the laity. The laity had preferred Rev Can Wilson Baganizi.

It is alleged that Christians placed pins in the chair of the bishop in the cathedral and denied him access to the premises.

The administration of the province of Church of Uganda then appointed the retired Kigezi Diocese Bishop William Rukirande in 2004 as the caretaker bishop of Muhabura Diocese until 2007 when Bishop Mugisha was consecrated.

Background