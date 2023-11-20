Court orders prison to present Kagezi murder suspects

Court has directed prison authorities to present four suspects remanded over the murder of former Ugandan prosecutor Joan Kagezi.

On Monday, Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court presided by Elias Kakooza issued the production warrant directed to the Uganda Prisons.

“Production warrant is hereby issued. Let the accused persons be presented," ordered Kakooza before adjourning the matter to December 11.

The court directive came after Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko told the sitting that the accused persons’ absence from court required an explanation from Uganda Prisons.

"Nevertheless, the investigations in this matter are less complete. The police file is received by the DPP. And she has started reviewing the evidence to prepare for the committal," said Jatiko who was flanked by senior state attorney Lilian Omara.

Additionally, Jatiko requested court to extend the case to allow the DPP to review police files with a view of assembling evidence against the accused who include John Massajjage alias Brian Mubiru alias Badru alias Chongo, Nasur Abdallah Mugonole, John Kibuuka alias Musa and Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka.

The quartet was remanded on November 6 after charges of terrorism and murder were read to them.

Background

The state alleges that on March 30, 2015, the accused persons for purposes of influencing the government or intimidating the public for social or economic aim, indiscriminately involved themselves in the attack and consequent murder of Kagezi, a person in a public institution.

According to the charge sheet signed by DPP Jane Frances Abodo, the state is alleging that the four accused persons with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of Kagezi.

Kagezi was gunned down in her vehicle before her children in Kiwatule, a suburb in Uganda’s capital.